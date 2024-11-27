Joe Burrow Isn't Worried About Playoffs Coming Out of Bye Week: 'We're Not Out of it Yet'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow isn't worrying about the playoffs entering Thanksgiving with Cincinnati's up against the elimination line on Sunday against Pittsburgh. The franchise player is posting MVP numbers worthy of a conference champion, but the other team parts haven't held up.
He's focused on what he can control.
"I'm not worried about the playoffs at this point," Burrow said on Wednesday. "I'm worried about trying to play my best, be as consistent as I can, get our offense to an even higher level, and continue to create big plays. Put points on the board. And I'm just focused on trying to be the best that I can be."
Burrow's led the league in Ben Baldwin's adjusted EPA metric for much of the season while sitting second in ESPN QBR. Cincinnati leads the league in passing yards per game but is ninth in points per game. Dealing with a rough defense, an offensive elevation is more likely down the stretch. A few plays breaking their way is the difference between ninth and first.
"We're not out of it yet. We're not out of it yet," Burrow said adamantly about the season meaning less down the stretch. "It's going to take a lot for us to get in but you know, at this point, just focus on what you can focus on, control what you can control. And that's trying to get better every week, putting great stuff out there on tape week in and week out. That's what I'm focused on doing."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson
Zac Taylor Updates Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals Injuries Following Bye Week
Bengals Playoff Chances Get Little Help From Competing AFC Teams in Week 12
Three Post Bye Week Thoughts on Joe Burrow and the Bengals Ahead of AFC North Showdown vs Steelers
Bengals Slight Home Betting Favorites Against Steelers Coming Off Bye Week
NFL Executives Weigh in on Justin Tucker and Evan McPherson's Struggles This Season
Cincinnati Bengals Bye Week Betting Report Card: How Have We Fared Through 11 Weeks?
Bengals Playoff Tracker: Hope Fading Entering Bye Week
Look: Joe Burrow Joins Legendary Quarterback Stat List Through 11 Games, Without Wins to Match
Look: Tony Pike Takes Issue With Bengals' Late Game Management in Crucial Situation During Loss to Chargers
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Wasting Joe Burrow Performances with Alarming, Record-Breaking Frequency
Bill Simmons Names Star Coach to Replace Zac Taylor Amidst The Five-Year Rule
Struggling Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Isn't Going Away in 2024, But an Out In His Contract Could Affect Future
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast