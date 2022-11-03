Skip to main content

Joe Burrow, Larry Ogunjobi Among Players That Have Talked to Chidobe Awuzie Following ACL Injury

The star cornerback suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Monday's loss to the Browns.

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn right ACL in Monday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. 

The veteran spoke with the media at his locker on Thursday. He was in good spirits, considering the circumstances.

"I have no choice. All I can do is look forward," Awuzie said. "Even like when it happened, and like I said I was being emotional and I know I have to get that out regardless, but then after that, it was like, alright, what can I do now? Accept. Look forward, get better, try and maximize each day, make sure I'm doing what the doctors are telling me."

Joe Burrow talked with Awuzie on Monday night after the game, but also reached out on Tuesday 

"Joe texted me immediately [on Tuesday], to talk to me a little bit about his process and everything," Awuzie said. "And a lot of guys came up to me after the game. Larry Ogunjobi called me actually today, and he was just talking about how he came back from his foot injury. So everybody's kind of said the same things and really keeping me up in their prayers and my spirit up. So I have a great group of guys that's looking out for me that I could always tap into."

Awuzie was the Bengals' top cornerback. Moving forward without him isn't going to be easy, but he plans on helping the young guys any way he can. He's still watching film and will help rookies like Dax Hill. 

The 27-year-old is focused on healing and getting back to the level he was at before the injury.

"I have great people in my corner," he said. "Football has blessed me in a lot of ways. So all I can do is look forward. It's out of my control now. So what I can't control is my emotions, my attitude and how I respond, so I plan to respond very well."

For more on the Bengals injuries, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

