Joe Burrow on His 2024 Season Mindset: 'Focused on Continued Improvement'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow entered this 2024 training camp knowing he's one of the league's best players. Still, there is always room for improvement as he tries to join Patrick Mahomes as the only active NFL quarterbacks 35 years old or younger to win a Super Bowl.
"You grow and learn every year," Burrow said on Wednesday. "I know I'm pretty damn good. I have been, can continue to improve year-to-year, day-to-day and I think that's how you have to approach it. I'm focused on continued improvement and I'm really happy with the offseason that I had. I'm really happy to have this training camp to continue to hone my skills and improve and build this team chemistry for this run we're about to go on."
Burrow looks young, but he's a wiley fifth-year veteran now, and that experience puts his goals more into focus.
"I would say as a young player you're trying to establish yourself and win games but establish yourself as a really good quarterback and a good player," Burrow explained. "I feel like I've kind of passed that point and I'm established and now you kind of enter that, Whatever it takes to get the job done. And that's kind of always been the mindset, but you definitely think about different things early in your career than you do now, I would say. And I would say that team-oriented goals are the only thing that I'm worried about at this point. Stats are stats."
Cincinnati got its start toward those goals on Wednesday.
