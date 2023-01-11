CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his scheduled appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast and commented on the coin flip debate that Cincinnati got the short end of.

The Bengals would've had to conduct a coin toss with the Ravens for home-field advantage this coming weekend if they had lost on Sunday afternoon.

"I understood why they did it," Burrow said about the potential coin flip with Baltimore. "I just wish that we would have been offered the same opportunity for a potential second-round matchup, for the Bills that we didn't end up getting to play that game, you know, through no fault of our own, and it should have been canceled. We didn't want to play after that happened either. But I think that we just weren't afforded some opportunities that other people were."

Cincinnati won't get to have a coin flip with Buffalo for a pretty justifiable reason.

The two teams played the same amount of games, and Cincinnati didn't win as many. A win over Pittsburgh in Week 1, and the Bengals would be facing the Dolphins as the two seed this weekend thanks to the strength of victory tiebreaker over Buffalo.

"I wouldn't say it ticked me off, but we'll play whatever, with whatever we're dealt, it is what it is," Burrow concluded.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

