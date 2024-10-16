Joe Burrow Preaches Continued Urgency As Bengals Look For First Divisional Win
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow kept the urgency theme rolling this week ahead of Sunday's Bengals-Browns matchup in Cleveland. The franchise quarterback has never won on the road in this rivalry, and it's arguably the most important rendition he's been a part of.
"It's gonna be a very similar game to last week. Really good defense, a great front, good secondary. So we're gonna have to be smart with the ball. Take our explosives when they're there, stay on track. Can't get behind the sticks. How good their front is. It'll be a challenge, but we're gonna be ready for it."
Burrow is 1-5 overall against the Browns with just an 86.4 passer rating and a 10-5 TD-INT ratio.
"Yeah, of course, of course," Burrow said about being bothered by never winning in Cleveland. "We haven't had success against this divisional opponent. So that's always frustrating, something that we're always striving for. So we need to go get this one."
The Browns lost star wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade this week but bring back punishing running back Nick Chubb from injury for an offense that's struggled mightily in 2024.
Cincinnati has a chance to make a statement, facing a defense on the other side that's fallen down the ranks after a historic 2023 run.
"Ideally, we'd be 6-0," Burrow said. "But that's not where we're at, and that's just the way this year has played out. "There's a lot of urgency in the building to go and win games. I think guys are handling it the right way. We had a good day of work today. It's really just about practicing and trying to get better every day, sounds cliché, but that's what it comes down to."
