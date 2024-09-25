All Bengals

Joe Burrow Ready To Lead In Different Ways With 'Urgency Heightened' After Rough Start

That side of the ball has been an abject liability to open the 2024 campaign.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow had his weekly press conference on Wednesday, preaching leadership in a new way. The Bengals are 0-3 and their quarterback is ready to bring a more vocal charge to the table amidst that start.

"Just understanding the position that we're in," Burrow said about being more vocal as a leader. "The opportunities we have going forward, and how the urgency needs to heighten a little bit in this tough spot that we're in."

Cincinnati just became the first team in NFL history to score four-plus touchdowns with no punts or turnovers in a game and lose.

"I would never go to the opposite side of the ball schematically or or anything like that," Burrow said about giving input on defense. "That's their world and they know what they need to do and need to fix, but big picture stuff, definitely."

Burrow was solid to great throughout Monday night's game, joining Andy Dalton as the only NFL passers this season to notch 300-plus yards and three-plus passing TDs in a game.

Cincinnati gets to face another exploitable defense this week in Dalton's Panthers. Yet, one could argue its in a better spot than the Bengals' especially if they don't get any defensive line help returning this week. Burrow can't control that but there's always things he—and every Bengal can improve.

"The post season is the furthest thing from my mind right now," He noted. "We had a good day today. We just got to get a win on Sunday, and then we'll go from there."

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

