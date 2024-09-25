Joe Burrow Ready To Lead In Different Ways With 'Urgency Heightened' After Rough Start
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow had his weekly press conference on Wednesday, preaching leadership in a new way. The Bengals are 0-3 and their quarterback is ready to bring a more vocal charge to the table amidst that start.
"Just understanding the position that we're in," Burrow said about being more vocal as a leader. "The opportunities we have going forward, and how the urgency needs to heighten a little bit in this tough spot that we're in."
Cincinnati just became the first team in NFL history to score four-plus touchdowns with no punts or turnovers in a game and lose.
"I would never go to the opposite side of the ball schematically or or anything like that," Burrow said about giving input on defense. "That's their world and they know what they need to do and need to fix, but big picture stuff, definitely."
Burrow was solid to great throughout Monday night's game, joining Andy Dalton as the only NFL passers this season to notch 300-plus yards and three-plus passing TDs in a game.
Cincinnati gets to face another exploitable defense this week in Dalton's Panthers. Yet, one could argue its in a better spot than the Bengals' especially if they don't get any defensive line help returning this week. Burrow can't control that but there's always things he—and every Bengal can improve.
"The post season is the furthest thing from my mind right now," He noted. "We had a good day today. We just got to get a win on Sunday, and then we'll go from there."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Trent Brown Suffers Knee Injury, Won't Return in Primetime Matchup
Watch: Joe Burrow Hits Ja'Marr Chase On Deep Opening Drive Touchdown Against Commanders
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
Look: Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels Chat Ahead of Monday Night Football Showdown
Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?
Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start
Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast