Skip to main content

Joe Burrow Praises Bengals' Skill Players, Sends Message to Opposing Defenses: 'Pick Your Poison'

The Bengals expect to be even better on offense this season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI last season, but they're hoping to be even better in 2022. 

There's been plenty of talk about the remade offensive line, but Joe Burrow praised Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and company on Wednesday.

"I would say our skill players, if they’re not the best in the league, they’re rivaling every single team in the division in the league," Burrow said. "Those guys work really hard to get better at what they do and you have to pick your poison. If you play two high, you’re going to have to deal with Joe Mixon in the run game and if you decide to play man, good luck."

Teams will likely try to take away the explosive plays to Chase and Higgins, especially early in the season. Look for Mixon, Boyd and tight end Hayden Hurst to get plenty of work—especially if Chase is being double teamed regularly. 

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Finalize 16-Man Practice Squad

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Add Three Players

Kendric Pryor Claimed in Last Moment

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacl Joe Burrow looks on before a football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Joe Burrow Attends Ohio State's Win Over Notre Dame With Other Bengals Teammates

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs through a drill with wide receivers coach Troy Walters during a training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
News

Ja'Marr Chase Receives Huge Praise Ahead of 2022 Regular Season: He is 'Absolutely Amazing'

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) drops back to throw during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 1 0025
News

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Holiday Weekend

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow suit
News

Watch: Pro Tennis Players Rate Joe Burrow's Style

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0074
News

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase, Evan McPherson and Shayne Graham Join The OT

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) runs downfield with the ball after making a catch during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 183
News

Bengals' 16-Man Practice Squad Unveiled After Flurry of Roster Moves

By James Rapien
Aaron Donald Brawl
News

Aaron Donald Downplays Helmet-Swinging Scuffle During Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) smiles after making a catch from Joe Burrow during training camp on the practice fields outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Aug17bengals4
News

Bengals Re-Sign Mike Thomas, Make Flurry of Other Roster Moves

By James Rapien