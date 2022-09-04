Joe Burrow Praises Bengals' Skill Players, Sends Message to Opposing Defenses: 'Pick Your Poison'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI last season, but they're hoping to be even better in 2022.
There's been plenty of talk about the remade offensive line, but Joe Burrow praised Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and company on Wednesday.
"I would say our skill players, if they’re not the best in the league, they’re rivaling every single team in the division in the league," Burrow said. "Those guys work really hard to get better at what they do and you have to pick your poison. If you play two high, you’re going to have to deal with Joe Mixon in the run game and if you decide to play man, good luck."
Teams will likely try to take away the explosive plays to Chase and Higgins, especially early in the season. Look for Mixon, Boyd and tight end Hayden Hurst to get plenty of work—especially if Chase is being double teamed regularly.
