Joe Burrow Touches on Mindset Against Chiefs: 'It's Always Exciting'

Cincinnati battles K.C. in Week 2 of this coming season.

Russ Heltman

Quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the AFC championship game, where they lost 23-20 to the Chiefs on Jan. 29. Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to throw in the first quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs led 13-6 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 139
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow didn't get to play against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs last season, but that should change in an early 2024 matchup.

Burrow dove into his mindset in the matchup on Up & Adams as a rare player to own a winning record in games against Mahomes (3-1).

"Not be scared to make mistakes," Burrow said about his mentality. "You gotta go out and make plays because you know he's (Mahomes) gonna go out and make plays and that brings out the best in me. It's always an exciting challenge when we go against each other. It's an opportunity every time you go against him too, because you know all the eyes are going to be on it. 

"It's always exciting, we played each other so many times now you get to know the guys on defense. I don't know as many of the guys on offense because we're not going against each other. But you know, guys like Chris (Jones). I know Travis (Kelce) because he's an Ohio guy. Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) is over there. So I know a lot of people. We've gone against each other so many times. And when you know each other, in and out like that. It always makes for a tough game, that's for sure."

Cincinnati takes on the Chiefs Sept. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

