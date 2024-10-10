Joe Burrow Makes it Clear What Cincinnati Bengals Must Do Better After 1-4 Start
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke for over 17 minutes after practice on Wednesday.
It was easy to feel the urgency in his voice and you could certainly see it on his face. The Bengals are 1-4 for the first time since 2007. Their four losses have come from a combined 15 points.
"Your record is your record," Burrow said. "It doesn't matter how you lost them. The goal this week is to go 1-0 for the week and move on."
What needs to improve the most?
"Everything," Burrow said bluntly.
Is he still confident the 2024 Bengals can reach their goals?
"Yeah, I know we can," Burrow said. "Whether we do or not is to be determined. But I know based on the players that we have in there and the coaches we have out there that we can get to where we want to, it's just a matter of doing it."
He also admitted that he still wasn't throwing the ball exactly how he'd like—which is wild considering he's completed 75% of his passes for 948 yard and 10 touchdowns over the past three games.
His point is simple: The Bengals are 1-4, no one expected them to be 1-4 and the only way to get out of the hole is to start winning games. That has to start on Sunday against the Giants.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine
Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season
Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season
Trey Hendrickson Suffers Stinger in Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Carolina Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast