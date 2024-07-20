Joe Mixon Claims Houston Production Will Be 'Night and Day' Compared To In Cincinnati

Joe Mixon in 2023:

- 12.1% avoided tackle rate (33rd of 35 qualified RBs)

- 2.51 yards after contact per rush (32nd)

- 73.8 PFF rush grade (24th)



He was at least okay in short-yardage situations:

- 19th in goal line success rate

- 26th in success rate with ≤3 yards to first