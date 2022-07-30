Joe Mixon Reflects on Final Moments of Super Bowl LVI: 'I Know I Would've Been Able to Help'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were 90 seconds away from winning the Super Bowl in February.

Cincinnati ultimately lost to Los Angeles 23-20. Anytime a team deals with a close loss, especially on the biggest stage, decisions in crucial moments are going to be discussed.

Joe Mixon not being on the field during the Bengals' final possession was a big one. The Bengals had a 3rd-and-1 at the Rams' 49-yard line with 48 seconds remaining. Instead of putting Mixon in the game, head coach Zac Taylor decided to leave veteran Samaje Perine in for a handoff that went for no gain.

Mixon hadn't talked to the media since Super Bowl LVI, but he spoke on Friday after practice and was asked about the final drive.

"Whoever's out there, I have no doubt in my mind that they should make the play," Mixon said. "Coach got caught up in running two-minute and through the playoffs he had me in two-minute. It was just a caught up in the moment thing. I really should've took initiative on myself and just be like 'hey, I'm coming in!' But it was the heat of the moment. Third down, 3rd-and-1, obviously I wanna go run in, but when we going no huddle, we gotta hurry up and keep it going. Like I said, it sucks. Obviously, I know I would've been able to help and do whatever to get that one yard, but it's over with, it's last year and obviously we're in 2022. We're trying to go ahead and do whatever we can to repeat, get back in that same situation and when we are in that situation, you can damn sure know I'll be in."

Mixon is entering the second-year of a four-year, $48 million contract. The 26-year-old ran for a career-high 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He also hauled in 42 receptions for 314 yards and three more scores.

The Bengals struggled on 3rd-and-short all season long, not just in the final moments of Super Bowl LVI.

Mixon did average 4.8 yards-per-carry and clearly should've been in the game. Taylor reflected on the decision a few days after the Super Bowl.

"Whether Joe (Mixon) is in there or not, he’s certainly deserving of the opportunity in a key moment in a key game to try to get it for us as our featured back," Taylor said. "That’s just one of the decisions you make in the moment and you’ve gotta move forward with it. There’s other things I certainly could have done over the course of the game that would have put us in a better position. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done."

Mixon and the Bengals will try to get back to the Super Bowl this season. They've also re-tooled the interior of their offensive line, which should go a long way in boosting the run game and the offense in 2022.

