Joseph Ossai Discusses Words of Encouragement For Daijahn Anthony Following Play Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Joseph Ossai has been in Daijahn Anthony's spot in a Chiefs loss. The Bengals defensive end committed a similar back-breaking penalty to Anthony's yesterday in the 2023 AFC Championship Game.
Both miscues led to Chiefs wins on Harrison Butker field goals in the final seconds.
"I talked to him today, told him to keep his head up and that one play doesn't define him. Thankfully, it's a new day. It's a new week. We got a new opponent to look forward to," Ossai said about his message to Anthony. "So just told him to face it, fix it, forget it. That's something I learned in college. That's something I'm still trying to implement in my everyday work ethic.
"But, yeah, face it, fix it, forget it. I'm not going to get into if I thought it was a penalty or not, but It happened it is what it is. Like you said, similar to what I did but face it, fix it, forget it, we'll move on. And next time, that opportunity comes up. I have full confidence that he'll pick that ball off and it'll be a different conversation."
Ossai has bounced back to play a nice utility role on the Bengals' defense in the same this team is hoping Anthony can going forward.
It's a game of inches and split seconds, Anthony was just a little too quick and glory slipped away.
