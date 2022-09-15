La'el Collins Happy to be in Cincinnati After Spending Seven Years in Dallas: 'I Wasn’t Getting The Things I Needed'

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins spent the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys. The 29-year-old downplayed the "revenge game" narrative ahead of Cincinnati's matchup against his former team.

"Obviously I was there the last several years, a bunch of friends over there. It’ll be a special moment," Collins said. "At the end of the day we’re going to Dallas to play football. We’ll go out there and do that."

Collins played in 74 regular season games (71 starts) for the Cowboys. He's hoping to give Joe Burrow the protection he needs after signing with the Bengals.

He was released by Dallas in March and signed with Cincinnati later that week.

"I've been carrying a chip on my shoulder since day one. For me, it's all about going out and being me," Collins said. "Not trying to be nobody else and be something I'm not. Not trying to rise to an occasion or nothing like that. It's just more so, going out and doing what I'm coaching to do and going out and playing as a unit, as five. That's what it's all about."

Collins settled in last week against the Steelers. He had a few rough plays, but got better as the game went on. He's expecting to be even better on Sunday against the Cowboys.

He's happy to be in Cincinnati, which also meant reuniting with offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

"To be back here with Frank and get coached by a great offensive line coach who also played the position, that was big for me. I got to a point of my career where I felt like I wasn’t getting the things I needed," Collins said. "At this stage of my career, any player wants to be coached and coached hard, and wants that feedback. I think Frank (Pollack) does a great job at that."

Collins and the Bengals are hoping to rebound in Dallas and improve to 1-1. Watch his entire locker room interview below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

