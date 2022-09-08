Skip to main content

La'el Collins Ready For Bengals Debut, Face Off With Steelers Star T.J. Watt

Collins signed with Cincinnati in March and will start at right tackle on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins is ready for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. 

The 29-year-old missed most of training camp with a back issue, but has practiced for the past three weeks and is ready for the opener.

"I would say I'm as good as I'm gonna get. That's all I can ask for," Collins told All Bengals. "For me, I'm just taking it and continuing to work on this body each and everyday and make sure I'm ready for the game."

He will have to deal with one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. It's a tough matchup for anyone, including an established veteran like Collins. Watt had 22.5 sacks last season. 

"He's a hell of a player. Definitely established hisself and his name as one of the best pass rushers in the league," Collins said. "It's gonna be a great matchup. I'm excited about it, but for me, nothing changes. The approach is the same, just as every week."

The Bengals are hoping their remade offensive line will keep Joe Burrow upright this season. They signed Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and Collins in free agency. They also added Cordell Volson in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Watch our entire conversation with Collins below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Film Review: Schematic Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase: "You Can't Stop Him"

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Sunday's Opener Against Steelers

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Add Three Players

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert
News

Joe Burrow Ranked Behind Justin Herbert in Unique Poll of NFL Coaches and Executives

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs down field on a carry with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengal Bets: Three Wagers to Make in Bengals-Steelers Week 1 Matchup

By Russ Heltman
Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) in action against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Film Breakdown: A Schematic and Personnel Preview of the Steelers' Secondary

By Mike Santagata
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) jogs during a walk thru portion of organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0033
News

Sam Hubbard Foundation Gives Grant to UC Health to Address Food Insecurity

By Nicole Zembrodt
Aug 1, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) blocks during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: Devin Asiasi Misses Practice, Drew Sample Improving Ahead of Season Opener

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field during a training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
News

Joe Burrow Ready For Bengals' Season Opener Against Steelers: 'I'm Feeling Really Good'

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) completes a one-handed catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends during a joint practice, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Rams At Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice Aug 24 0061
News

Mike Hilton Praises Ja'Marr Chase: 'You Can't' Stop Him

By James Rapien
May 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) and linebacker TJ Watt (90) participate in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Film Breakdown: A Schematic and Personnel Preview of the Steelers' Front Seven

By Mike Santagata