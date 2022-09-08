La'el Collins Ready For Bengals Debut, Face Off With Steelers Star T.J. Watt

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins is ready for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

The 29-year-old missed most of training camp with a back issue, but has practiced for the past three weeks and is ready for the opener.

"I would say I'm as good as I'm gonna get. That's all I can ask for," Collins told All Bengals. "For me, I'm just taking it and continuing to work on this body each and everyday and make sure I'm ready for the game."

He will have to deal with one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. It's a tough matchup for anyone, including an established veteran like Collins. Watt had 22.5 sacks last season.

"He's a hell of a player. Definitely established hisself and his name as one of the best pass rushers in the league," Collins said. "It's gonna be a great matchup. I'm excited about it, but for me, nothing changes. The approach is the same, just as every week."

The Bengals are hoping their remade offensive line will keep Joe Burrow upright this season. They signed Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and Collins in free agency. They also added Cordell Volson in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Watch our entire conversation with Collins below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Film Review: Schematic Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase: "You Can't Stop Him"

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Sunday's Opener Against Steelers

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Add Three Players

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok