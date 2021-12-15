Latest Odds on Ja'Marr Chase's Chances of Winning Offensive Rookie of the Year

The 21-year-old is is in the mix with four weeks to go.

CINCINNATI — Will Ja'Marr Chase make one more run at the Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

The 21-year-old had five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. He's one of just five rookies to top the 1,000-yard receiving mark and score 10 touchdowns as a rookie.

Chase is the only rookie to top the 1,000-yard receiving mark so far this season and currently leads the AFC in receiving yards (1,035).

Despite the numbers, Chase appears to be trailing Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

New England is currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Jones has completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,869 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Jones is the odds-on favorite to win the award (-400), with Chase behind (+250) according to BetOnline.

There's still four games left, but oddsmakers seem to think Jones is in the driver's seat to win the award.

