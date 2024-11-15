All Bengals

Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Reveals Serious Bengals Draft Interest

He went far too early for Cincinnati to get involved.

Russ Heltman

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were interested in electric Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs during the 2023 NFL Draft but it wasn't meant to be.

Gibbs recently discussed how Cincinnati would've taken him if they got the chance. The Bengals ended up with Myles Murphy at pick 29.

"I knew for a fact that Dallas was gonna get me at (pick) 26 if I was still there," He said on The Richard Sherman Podcast. "And a couple of other places like Cincinnati was gonna get me. I think they was gonna trade up at like (pick) 18 something around that range."

Trading up in the first round would've been an ill-advised use of resources in the moment, but this league is about players, not picks. And so far, Gibbs has been an unquestioned better NFL player than Murphy.

According to Pro Football Reference, Gibbs (approximate value of 10) has been 10 times better than Murphy (approximate value of 1) from a production standpoint. Check out the full comments from Sherman's show below:

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

