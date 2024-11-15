Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Reveals Serious Bengals Draft Interest
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were interested in electric Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs during the 2023 NFL Draft but it wasn't meant to be.
Gibbs recently discussed how Cincinnati would've taken him if they got the chance. The Bengals ended up with Myles Murphy at pick 29.
"I knew for a fact that Dallas was gonna get me at (pick) 26 if I was still there," He said on The Richard Sherman Podcast. "And a couple of other places like Cincinnati was gonna get me. I think they was gonna trade up at like (pick) 18 something around that range."
Trading up in the first round would've been an ill-advised use of resources in the moment, but this league is about players, not picks. And so far, Gibbs has been an unquestioned better NFL player than Murphy.
According to Pro Football Reference, Gibbs (approximate value of 10) has been 10 times better than Murphy (approximate value of 1) from a production standpoint. Check out the full comments from Sherman's show below:
