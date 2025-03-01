Best team defense "Havoc" rates in 2024.



Havoc is defined as the percentage of plays where the defense got a pressure, tackle for a loss, interception, forced fumble or pass breakup:



1. DEN

2. DET

3. CLE

4. PHI

5. MIN

6. TB

7. BAL

8. HOU

9. GB

10. KC

11. SEA

12. PIT

13. CHI

14.…