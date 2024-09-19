All Bengals

Look: Bengals Release Injury Report, Monday Night Showdown With Commanders Looming

The Bengals are hoping to get some key pieces back this week.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) talks with team owner Mike Brown on the sideline during a preseason joint practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) talks with team owner Mike Brown on the sideline during a preseason joint practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Commanders on Monday Night Football this week. They're hoping to pick up their first win of the 2024 season.

Will Tee Higgins (hamstring) make his season debut?

The veteran wide receiver was limited on Thursday, which is a step in the right direction. He suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Sept. 5. Sticking on offense, Tanner Hudson (knee) did not practice and Mike Gesicki (calf) popped up with a limited outing.

Defensive tackles B.J. Hill (hamstring) and Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) are dealing with hamstring injuries. They didn't practice. Rookie Kris Jenkins (thumb) made some progress and was limited, as was fellow rookie Amarius Mims (pectoral). Safety Vonn Bell (back) left practice before it concluded and was limited.

Check out the Bengals' complete injury report following Thursday's session below:

Bengals Injury Report
Bengals Injury Report /

Published
