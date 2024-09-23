Look: Bengals' Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Could be Better Than Ever This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will make his 2024 debut on Monday night against the Commanders. The veteran missed the first two games of the year with a hamstring injury.
The trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins has always been dynamic, but the 2023 campaign was their best season. Unfortunately for the Bengals, injuries got in the way. They only played 121 snaps together last season.
If the trio can continue their ascension and stay healthy, then there's reason to believe the Bengals can re-establish themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL.
Higgins had the best training camp of his career. Burrow is getting better and better the farther removed he gets from wrist surgery and Chase is still one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. It's easy to see a path to this trio being better than ever this year.
Check out their numbers from the past three seasons below:
