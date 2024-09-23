All Bengals

Look: Bengals' Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Could be Better Than Ever This Season

The trio will be back on the field together on Monday night.

James Rapien

Jan 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens during a wild card game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will make his 2024 debut on Monday night against the Commanders. The veteran missed the first two games of the year with a hamstring injury.

The trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins has always been dynamic, but the 2023 campaign was their best season. Unfortunately for the Bengals, injuries got in the way. They only played 121 snaps together last season.

If the trio can continue their ascension and stay healthy, then there's reason to believe the Bengals can re-establish themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL.

Higgins had the best training camp of his career. Burrow is getting better and better the farther removed he gets from wrist surgery and Chase is still one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. It's easy to see a path to this trio being better than ever this year.

Check out their numbers from the past three seasons below:

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

