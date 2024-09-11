All Bengals

Look: Cincinnati Bengals' Pass Blocking Numbers Mostly Impressive Against New England Patriots

This is a step forward.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass as New England Patriots defensive tackle Trysten Hill (97) attempts to deflect it in the first quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass as New England Patriots defensive tackle Trysten Hill (97) attempts to deflect it in the first quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the New England Patriots in Week 1, but their offensive line was solid.

The unit finished with a 73.5 overall pass blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus. Orlando Brown Jr. led the way with an 80.1 pass blocking grade. Ted Karras (78.4) and Cordell Volson (76.0) weren't far behind.

Alex Cappa received a 66.8 pass blocking grade from PFF and Trent Brown posted a 48.8 grade.

Overall, the unit kept Burrow upright. It's realistic to expected Brown to take a step forward this week since he missed most of training camp.

