Look: Cincinnati Bengals' Pass Blocking Numbers Mostly Impressive Against New England Patriots

PFF Pass blocking grades for the Bengals OL yesterday



80.1 - Orlando Brown Jr

78.4 - Ted Karras

76.0 - Cordell Volson

66.8 - Alex Cappa

48.8 - Trent Brown



As a team, they posted a 73.5 Pass Block grade and that's a mark they only surpassed 4 times in each of 2022 and 2023.…