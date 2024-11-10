Look: ESPN Projects Bengals Top Offseason Need, NFL Draft Fix
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Aaron Schatz started nailing down offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams and landed on wide receiver as the Bengals top hole in a few months. It makes sense with Tee Higgins seemingly on the way out and no players rising up behind him so far.
"Cincinnati isn't likely to franchise-tag Tee Higgins again," Schatz wrote. "Second-year wideout Andrei Iosivas has just 15 catches for 199 yards, though he does have four touchdowns. Even if the Bengals trust Iosivas in the slot, they'll still need a new playmaker on the outside."
Fellow ESPN writer Matt Miller likes Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden for Cincinnati in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The 5-foot-11, 208-pound Burden has developed into a legitimate deep threat who can produce even when Missouri's offense is struggling," Miller wrote. "He has the strength and start-stop speed to open the field opposite Ja'Marr Chase."
Burden is currently the 16th-best player on the consensus 2025 big board and the second-best wide receiver.
