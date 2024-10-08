Look: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Make PFF Team Of The Week Following Ravens Outing
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase earned a spot on the PFF Team of the Week following their Week 5 outings against Baltimore. Burrow tossed a career-high five touchdowns to go with a 30-of-39 passing mark, 392 passing yards, and one interception in the 41-38 loss.
Chase was a big catalyst for those marks, posting 10 catches for 193 yards and two scores. Check out the full team below:
