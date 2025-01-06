All Bengals

Look: Joe Burrow Shares Season-Ending Message After Bengals Fail to Make Playoffs

A tough 2024 campaign.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow dropped a message for his followers on Instagram following the Bengals' elimination from NFL playoff contention.

Burrow noted it was a "season to remember" over the past few months.

"Season to remember, sorry you won’t get to watch anymore. Year 5 in the books," Burrow posted on the social media site.

It was Burrow's best NFL campaign, leading the NFL in passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (4,918). Now, he has a full, healthy offseason to get better and try to will Cincinnati back into the playoff picture after two seasons on the outside.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Who Are Some of the Top Options To Replace Lou Anarumo As Bengals Defensive Coordinator?

Cincinnati Bengals Make Major Move on Offense, Fire Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack

Look: 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Make History, Miss Playoffs for Second-Straight Season

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Officially Makes History With Triple-Crown Receiving Season

Cincinnati Bengals Can Sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to Extensions at Any Time

'You Just Can't Let Him Get Out of the Building' - Joe Burrow Backs Tee Higgins Again After Bengals Win

This is a Surprise: Zac Taylor Names Favorite Play From Joe Burrow This Season

'Once in a Lifetime Player' - Joe Burrow Not Surprised Ja'Marr Chase Closing in on Triple Crown

Referee Report: Veteran Referee Gets Second Chance To Work Bengals Game After Week 8 Injury

Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message to Bengals' Front Office When Asked About Retaining Star Players

'I Would Love To Finish My Career Here' - Bengals CB Mike Hilton Talks Uncertain Future After Sunday's Finale

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Says He's Past Wrist Injury

Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Picture: Where They Stand After Win Over Cleveland Browns

Watch: Geno Stone Posts Hilarious Video Following Bengals' Win Over Browns

'They Wanted Guns' - Joe Burrow Tells Hilarious Story About Why He Gifted Bengals' O-Line Samurai Swords

Cincinnati Bengals Have 99 Problems and the Cleveland Browns Aren’t One

'That M---er F---er Flying Right Now' - Bengals WR Tee Higgins Stunned By What He's Seeing From Joe Burrow

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+