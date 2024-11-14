Look: Sports Illustrated Names Bengals Assistant Coach Dan Pitcher Among Top Head Coaching Candidates
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr released his notable head coaching candidates for the 2025 offseason and Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher made the top-27 candidates list.
Pitcher is in his first season as Bengals OC.
"We put Dan Pitcher on the radar last year, noting that he would eventually take the reins from Bengals OC Brian Callahan if Callahan were to land a head coaching job," Orr wrote. "Pitcher, in his first year as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator, is leading a unit that has top-10 rankings in points, yards and touchdowns."
Pitcher's pretty seamlessly filled in for Brian Callahan, as Cincinnati's offense hits some of its highest marks of the Joe Burrow era. Things are going pretty well, but still not well enough to win consistently with the league's top quarterback and wide receiver statistically.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Exclusive: Jermaine Burton on 'Mistake,' Building Trust With Joe Burrow and Other Bengals Teammates
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Ja'Marr Chase's Chances of Winning the Triple Crown
Stat of the Jay: Bengals' Fourth-Quarter Defense Approaching Historic Levels of Futility
Joe Burrow Not Changing His Relationship With Officials Despite Hits, Uncalled Penalties
Mike Florio Reveals More Insight on 'Ugly' Bengals Negotiations With Ja'Marr Chase
Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Fined for Unnecessary Roughness After Hit on Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Put in Waiver Claim on Veteran Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue
Bengals Must Protect Joe Burrow Moving Forward, Even if it Means Getting Fined or Penalized
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja'Marr Chase's Greatness Beyond the Gaudy Stats
Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'
Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives for Bengals' Primetime Matchup With Ravens
Baltimore Ravens Releasing Former Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue Ahead of Matchup vs Cincinnati Bengals
'Nobody is Going to Baby You Anymore' - Joe Burrow, Other Bengals React to Jermaine Burton Being Inactive
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast