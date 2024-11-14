All Bengals

Look: Sports Illustrated Names Bengals Assistant Coach Dan Pitcher Among Top Head Coaching Candidates

Cincinnati offense has found elite results at times this season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, calls a play alongside quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher on Oct. 31 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bengals lost to the Jets in Week 8, 34-31. Syndication The Enquirer
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr released his notable head coaching candidates for the 2025 offseason and Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher made the top-27 candidates list.

Pitcher is in his first season as Bengals OC.

"We put Dan Pitcher on the radar last year, noting that he would eventually take the reins from Bengals OC Brian Callahan if Callahan were to land a head coaching job," Orr wrote. "Pitcher, in his first year as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator, is leading a unit that has top-10 rankings in points, yards and touchdowns."

Pitcher's pretty seamlessly filled in for Brian Callahan, as Cincinnati's offense hits some of its highest marks of the Joe Burrow era. Things are going pretty well, but still not well enough to win consistently with the league's top quarterback and wide receiver statistically.

