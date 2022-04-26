Skip to main content

Podcast: Mocking What the Bengals Will Do in 2022 NFL Draft

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Who will the Bengals take in the 2022 NFL Draft? Jake Liscow and I discuss who they should draft in our latest mock, plus we react to Duke Tobin's recent comments.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Will Arm Length Keep Bengals From Taking Tyler Linderbaum?

Three Takeaways From Duke Tobin's Pre-NFL Draft Press Conference

Bengals Appear to be Focused on Defense in 2022 NFL Draft

Lou Anarumo on What the Bengals Are Looking For at Cornerback in the NFL Draft

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Logan Hall is a Real Option for Bengals in First Round

Mock Draft 3.0: Bengals Get Important Help on Defense

NFL Insider Shares Insight on Which Cornerbacks Bengals Are Eyeing in NFL Draft

Duke Tobin Ranked in Top 10 of Latest General Manager Power Rankings

Bengals Hosting Logan Hall for Pre-Draft Visit

Report: Andrew Booth's Draft Stock is Dropping

NFL Teams Have Second Round Grade on Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?

Tyler Linderbaum Posts Elite Numbers at Pro Day

Cincinnati Adds Top Players at Multiple Positions in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?

Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals

Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podc

Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Zac Taylor Praises Jonah Williams, Bengals Unsure About Fifth-Year Option

By James Rapien8 hours ago
Zac Taylor
GM Report

Three Thoughts on Zac Taylor's Pre-Draft News Conference

By James Rapien13 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
GM Report

Bengals May Benefit From Potential 'Run' on Quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

By James Rapien18 hours ago
Daxton Hill, Trey McBride
News

Bengals Make Surprising Pick in Peter King's Mock Draft

By James Rapien19 hours ago
Kaiir Elam, tyler Linderbaum
News

Report: Bengals Eyeing Corners, But Still Considering Offensive Lineman in First Round

By James Rapien21 hours ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by Cincinnati Bengals as the number five overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

It Could Be Hard for the Bengals to Trade Down in 2022 NFL Draft

By James Rapien22 hours ago
Andrew booth Jr., Greg Dulcich
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals NFL Draft Primer: A Breakdown of Potential Targets in All Seven Rounds

By Blake Jewell23 hours ago
Cam Taylor Britt
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Mocking What the Bengals Should Do in 2022 NFL Draft

By James RapienApr 25, 2022