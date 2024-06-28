NFL Draft Analyst Compares Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton to Odell Beckham Jr.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping Jermaine Burton can make an instant impact this season. They took him with the 80th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
There are plenty of analysts that believe in Burton's ability, including Emory Hunt. He compared the Bengals rookie to Odell Beckham Jr. during a recent appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast.
"[He's] Very much like Odell Beckham Jr in terms of his explosiveness and how he's a straight game breaker," Hunt said.
The Bengals would love to see Burton give them another downfield threat this season. They have Ja'Marr Chase. They have Tee Higgins. Having a third guy that can take the top off the defense is something they haven't had in the Joe Burrow era and it could help take the offense to the next level.
Watch the entire clip of Hunt below:
