NFL Draft Breakdown: Best Available Players for Cincinnati Bengals on Day Two

Cincinnati has the 63rd and 95th picks.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Michigan safety Daxton Hill in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

The 21-year-old is a versatile chess piece that can play a variety of different roles on defense. He has experience at nickel corner and while the Bengals haven't dismissed the idea of him playing outside, they're still on the hunt for another cornerback. 

They could also address their defensive line on day two of the draft. The Bengals have the 63rd and 95th overall picks on Friday. 

Here are some players the Bengals could target in rounds 2-3.  

Bengals Still Hunting for a Cornerback

Cam Taylor Britt

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

McCreary is projected to be an early day two pick, but there's a chance he could fall to 63. He has elite ball skills and would form a great 1-2 punch with Hill on the back end if they could land him at pick 63. 

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Will teams continue to shy away from Gordon because of his lack of long speed? He ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and didn't run at Washington's Pro Day. That's an indicator that he was happy with the time he ran in Indianapolis. 

Long speed is a crucial part of things, but the Bengals would probably run to the podium if he's there at 63.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

He's not gonna fall all the way to 63, right? Right? Most people expected Booth to go in round one, but he's far from a perfect prospect. He didn't go through any athletic testing and has had injury issues, but he'd be a steal for the Bengals in round two.

Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska 

Taylor-Britt was always an ideal target for the Bengals at pick 63 if they didn't take a cornerback in round one. He would be a solid fit, especially if Booth, McCreary and Gordon are already off the board like most expect.

Limited Defensive Line Options

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bengals are going to replace Larry Ogunjobi in the draft, then Friday is probably their best bet to do so. Here are a few guys they could target. 

Logan Hall, DT, Houston

He may go off the board to the Buccaneers at 33, but he's still available and could be near the top of the Bengals' board. He has the versatility the Bengals love and could be an instant contributor in Lou Anarumo's defense at multiple defensive line spots. 

Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

It would be shocking for Jones to fall all the way to 63, but the Bengals would love to see it. He was getting plenty of first round buzz prior to the draft. Jones is an absolute beast at 6-4, 325 pounds.

Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma 

Winfrey met with the Bengals during the pre-draft process. He would instantly fill the void in the middle of the defensive line with Ogunjobi no longer on the roster.

DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M 

Leal could be a realistic target in either round two or three, depending on how quickly top guys go off the board. He could certainly give the Bengals' interior pass rush a boost in year one. 

Josh Paschal, DL, Kentucky 

Paschal has the ability to play inside or on the edge. He'd certainly be in play at 95 and could be in the mix at the end of round two. 

Other Targets Include Offensive Line and Tight End

Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) runs the ball on a reception in the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State 

The Bengals have been linked to McBride throughout the pre-draft process. He could go off the board as early as 33 to the Buccaneers, but he'd probably be the best player on Cincinnati's board if he fell to 63. He could give Joe Burrow another weapon, while also adding some power as a blocker. 

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Dulcich is a modern NFL tight end. He's big, can run fast and is great after the catch. Burrow would love adding Dulcich to this already explosive offense. 

Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

Shakir is one of a few wide receivers that could make sense for the Bengals on day two. He has good size (6-0, 196) and could slide right in on punt and kick returns. He could also give the Bengals another explosive option at wide receiver. 

Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

He's considered the "day two" version of Tyler Linderbaum. He's under sized, but a great athlete and some NFL evaluators believe he has more power than Linderbaum. If the Bengals want to add an offensive linemen, Jurgens could be their guy.

Jamaree Salyer, G, Georgia

The Bengals met with Salyer. He could be a plug-and-play left guard in the NFL, but did play tackle in college. 

Other Potential Targets

Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina

Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End, Ohio State

David Bell, WR, Purdue 

Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky

Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

Zyon McCollum, CB, SHSU

Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

