NFL Draft Breakdown: Best Available Players for Cincinnati Bengals on Day Two

If the Bengals are going to replace Larry Ogunjobi in the draft, then Friday is probably their best bet to do so. Here are a few guys they could target.

Logan Hall, DT, Houston

He may go off the board to the Buccaneers at 33, but he's still available and could be near the top of the Bengals' board. He has the versatility the Bengals love and could be an instant contributor in Lou Anarumo's defense at multiple defensive line spots.

Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

It would be shocking for Jones to fall all the way to 63, but the Bengals would love to see it. He was getting plenty of first round buzz prior to the draft. Jones is an absolute beast at 6-4, 325 pounds.

Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

Winfrey met with the Bengals during the pre-draft process. He would instantly fill the void in the middle of the defensive line with Ogunjobi no longer on the roster.

DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Leal could be a realistic target in either round two or three, depending on how quickly top guys go off the board. He could certainly give the Bengals' interior pass rush a boost in year one.

Josh Paschal, DL, Kentucky

Paschal has the ability to play inside or on the edge. He'd certainly be in play at 95 and could be in the mix at the end of round two.