NFL Superstar Justin Jefferson Chimes in on Ja'Marr Chase Saga
CINCINNATI — Justin Jefferson is a paid man, and he hopes his buddy and fellow NFL wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase joins him soon. The Minnesota Vikings star chatted with Kay Adams on Up & Adams this week and gave his perspective on Chase's ongoing contract negotiations with the Bengals.
The All-Pro wide receiver agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with $110 million guaranteed earlier this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
"I haven't really talked to him about it too much, but I'm pretty confident that he's going to be about his business and show up when he needs to show up," Jefferson said to Adams. "I hope that he gets the deal, and hope that he gets the contract that he's looking for, but I also hope that he plays it smart and not let it get in the way of his greatness and being on that field."
The two former LSU teammates talked about pacing the league's receiver market in the LSU meeting rooms.
"It's always congratulations. It's always love, especially on my end about my brothers that are making good in this league, and making a name for themselves," Jefferson responded jokingly about Chase possibly outearning his deal. "We always talked about it in the receiving room at LSU, and saying that we were able to be on that same platform as some of the top guys that were in the league while we were watching the film at LSU. So, to see it all come to life. And for us to fulfill our dreams is definitely heart warming."
Cincinnati has its first normal game-week practice of the season on Wednesday.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots
Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out
Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener
Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster
Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year
Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14
Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'
Watch: Bengals Safety Jordan Battle With Pick Six Against Anthony Richardson and the Colts
Report: Bengals to Play it Conservative With Myles Murphy Following Knee Injury
Mission Accomplished: Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Completes First Normal Training Camp
It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast