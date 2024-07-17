NFL Voices Rank Ja'Marr Chase Third Among NFL Wide Receivers
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released his NFL poll on wide receivers Wednesday and Ja'Marr Chase checked in as the third-best receiver in the NFL according to NFL executives, scouts, and coaches.
The Bengals' best playmaker has more than earned a top-of-the-market contract extension. His ranking ranged from No. 1 to No. 5 in the poll after slotting No. 3 overall in last year's exercise.
"Chase occupies a mystifying space in the receiver pantheon," Fowler wrote. "Not many players scare defensive coordinators more than Chase, who can break a big play at any time. But he hasn't followed up his stellar rookie performance with a signature season, which both receivers ahead of him have. He got more No. 1 consideration last year than in 2024 when Hill overtook him.
"He's still clearly in Tier 1, with a big drop-off in voting after the top three.' He's still the league's best vertical threat and yards-after-catch player," a veteran NFL coordinator said. 'The fear factor with him is thick.' Maybe Chase's 100-catch, 1,216-yard season should be commended because of Cincinnati's quarterback upheaval. Joe Burrow began and ended the year unhealthy, and backup Jake Browning was not Burrow's equal but performed admirably in seven starts."
Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill were the only receivers ranked higher. Cincinnati can extend Chase at any time as he enters his fourth NFL season.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
National Analyst Believes Joe Burrow Too High in Latest Quarterback Rankings
It's Official: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Will Play on Franchise Tag in 2024
Sports Illustrated Predicts Bengals Win One Super Bowl Over Next Five Seasons
Joe Burrow Ranked Second in ESPN's Poll of Top NFL Quarterbacks
Look: Ted Karras Takes Photo in Front of Cordell Volson's Hometown Sign
CBS Sports Ranks Zac Taylor Among League's Top-10 Big-Game Coaches
Look: Bengals Remind Everyone How Close We Are to the NFL Regular Season
CBS Sports Names Ted Karras Bengals' Unsung Player
ESPN Ranks Bengals' Under-25 Talent Outside NFL's Top 15
Watch: Sam Hubbard Throws Out First Pitch Ahead of Reds' Matchup With Tigers
Look: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Attend Michael Rubin's White Party in the Hamptons
NFL Analyst: Bengals Must Win Super Bowl to Have Successful 2024 Season
Look: Lil Wayne Raps About Joe Burrow in New Song
Look: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard, and Others Working Out Ahead of Bengals Training Camp
Sports Illustrated Has Bengals Replacing Division Rival in AFC Playoffs
Joe Burrow Dives Into Olympic Aspirations: 'That Would Be Exciting To Play In'
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Working Out, Getting Ready for Training Camp
CBS Sports Identifies Joe Burrow's Health as Bengals' Biggest Red Flag Entering 2024 Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast