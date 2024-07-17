All Bengals

NFL Voices Rank Ja'Marr Chase Third Among NFL Wide Receivers

Chase is due for a contract extension entering his fourth campaign.

Russ Heltman

Injured Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks to the locker room at halftime of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers led 24-0 at halftime.
Injured Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks to the locker room at halftime of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers led 24-0 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released his NFL poll on wide receivers Wednesday and Ja'Marr Chase checked in as the third-best receiver in the NFL according to NFL executives, scouts, and coaches.

The Bengals' best playmaker has more than earned a top-of-the-market contract extension. His ranking ranged from No. 1 to No. 5 in the poll after slotting No. 3 overall in last year's exercise.

"Chase occupies a mystifying space in the receiver pantheon," Fowler wrote. "Not many players scare defensive coordinators more than Chase, who can break a big play at any time. But he hasn't followed up his stellar rookie performance with a signature season, which both receivers ahead of him have. He got more No. 1 consideration last year than in 2024 when Hill overtook him.

"He's still clearly in Tier 1, with a big drop-off in voting after the top three.' He's still the league's best vertical threat and yards-after-catch player," a veteran NFL coordinator said. 'The fear factor with him is thick.' Maybe Chase's 100-catch, 1,216-yard season should be commended because of Cincinnati's quarterback upheaval. Joe Burrow began and ended the year unhealthy, and backup Jake Browning was not Burrow's equal but performed admirably in seven starts."

Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill were the only receivers ranked higher. Cincinnati can extend Chase at any time as he enters his fourth NFL season.

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

