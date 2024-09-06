Orlando Brown Jr. Offers Up HUGE Praise for Joe Burrow Ahead of Cincinnati Bengals Opener
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow two days away from making his first regular season start since suffering a season-ending wrist injury last year.
The 27-year-old is hoping to lead the Bengals to their first season-opening win since 2021.
Bengals star left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. believes Burrow is poised for a big year.
"The intensity and focus that I've seen on the daily from him ... His approach from the moment he got hurt until now—he's ready. He's been ready," Brown said in an exclusive interview. "I don't want to put it into words too much because I don't want to spoil it for you guys, but man the Joe Burrow I feel like people are going to see this year is a different Joe Burrow than people have seen in the past ... in a better way."
Burrow has led the Bengals to two division titles, an AFC Championship and an AFC Championship Game. He's hoping to lead Cincinnati to a World Championship this season and his mindset, attitude and approach has set the tone for the entire Bengals' locker room.
Brown spent his entire offseason in Cincinnati. He saw how Burrow was attacking rehab—not only was he trying to get back to his old self, but he worked to be even better this season.
It's something that will truly be put to the test for the first time on Sunday against the Patriots.
