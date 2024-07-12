PFF Names Bengals Amarius Mims Draft Pick as Team's Best Offseason Move
CINCINNATI — PFF broke down the best offseason move by each AFC team and Trevor Sikkema landed on the Amarius Mims draft pick for Cincinnati.
Cincinnati took him with the 18th pick.
"The Bengals weren’t the same team in 2023, with Joe Burrow either hurt or only partially healthy for most of the season," Sikkema wrote. "Burrow will be back after recovering from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his wrist, and Cincinnati was proactive by prioritizing more pass protection in front of him.
"Offensive tackle Amarius Mims went to the Bengals with their first-round choice, and the team signed free agent Trent Brown to potentially start at right tackle this year in the short term. Mims is the long-term answer, though, and we know that Burrow behind a good offensive line produces a Super Bowl ceiling."
Mims will fight for playing time as much as possible early in the season as Cincinnati prepares for him to be the right tackle for the future.
