Podcast: NFL Draft Preview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to discuss the Bengals' plans for the 2022 NFL Draft. We talk about offensive linemen, tight ends, wide receivers and more!

