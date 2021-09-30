September 30, 2021
Podcast: Previewing Bengals-Jaguars, Including Injuries, Keys to the Game and More

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I preview Thursday night's game against the Jaguars. We discuss injuries to Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins and Chidobe Awuzie, plus we give our keys to the game and I sit down with Tony Wiggins of Locked on Jaguars to get the latest from Jacksonville.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exits the tunnel for warm-ups before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
