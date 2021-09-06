Podcast: Previewing the Bengals, Including Thoughts on Burrow, Chase, the O-Line and Pass Rush

September 6, 2021
Podcast: Previewing the 2021 Bengals, Including Thoughts on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, the O-Line and Pass Rush

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
CINCINNATI — Joe Goodberry joins Jake Liscow and I on the latest Locked on Bengals podcast to preview the 2021 season. We discuss Joe Burrow's potential, why this offense should post big numbers, Ja'Marr Chase, the O-Line, the biggest concerns on defense and more!

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Aug 29, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Ja'Marr Chase
Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 38 yard field goal against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
TRENTON IRWIN
Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates with wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
