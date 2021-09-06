Podcast: Previewing the Bengals, Including Thoughts on Burrow, Chase, the O-Line and Pass Rush

Podcast: Previewing the 2021 Bengals, Including Thoughts on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, the O-Line and Pass Rush
CINCINNATI — Joe Goodberry joins Jake Liscow and I on the latest Locked on Bengals podcast to preview the 2021 season. We discuss Joe Burrow's potential, why this offense should post big numbers, Ja'Marr Chase, the O-Line, the biggest concerns on defense and more!
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, including exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
