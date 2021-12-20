Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos in Denver
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to the Bengals' win over the Broncos, which included a questionable decision by Zac Taylor, a dominant defense and more.
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
