    December 20, 2021
    Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos in Denver

    Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
    CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to the Bengals' win over the Broncos, which included a questionable decision by Zac Taylor, a dominant defense and more.

    Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10. Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos 394
