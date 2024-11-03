All Bengals

Report: Bengals 'Still Trying' to Get a Trade Finalized Before Deadline

Cincinnati is 3-5 on the season.

Russ Heltman

Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the helmet of Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the helmet of Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dianna Russini posted another update on the Bengals talent search this weekend. Cincinnati is reportedly hunting for help on defense at the trade deadline and is "still trying."

"The Bengals are making calls to find players and still trying," Russini posted on X. "This organization has only acquired two players via trade in 52 years, but they are shopping. They are focused on DL and corner, per sources."

The Bengals are 3-5 and sit in ninth place in the AFC Playoff picture. Help at cornerback or defensive line could be the connector to bring together Joe Burrow's great play this season and winning.

They have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to pull something off.

