Report: New State Gaming Tax Proposal Could Help Fund Paycor Stadium Upgrades
CINCINNATI — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is proposing an increase in gambling taxes to help support youth sports and stadium funding around the state, such as the funds needed to upgrade Paycor Stadium.
This week, DeWine proposed increasing Ohio’s sports gaming tax from 20% to 40% to avoid general fund contributions toward stadium construction and renovation statewide in his 2026-27 fiscal year budget proposal. 700WLW reports that move could fund up to 40% of the needed funds to upgrade Paycor Stadium.
It would involve a 20-40% increase in the state's sports gaming tax starting in 2026, with all current gaming tax revenue allocations staying the same.
“I believe that our professional sports in Ohio are very valuable to us,” DeWine said to the press recently. “I think it's part of our quality of life, but this gives us an opportunity not to have to take general fund dollars away from education or something else, and to be able to actually fund these in the future.”
DeWine noted the new gaming tax rate could raise an additional $130-180 million per year for the state on top of the $130-180 million per year it currently generates after sports betting was legalized in Jan. 2023.
The multi-decade outlook is quite hefty with a projected $3.9-5.4 billion flowing to the state to fund stadiums and youth programs over the next 30 years.
“We're going to be able to help our young people be healthier, [and] participate in sports,” DeWine declared. “So I think it is a win-win-win.”
