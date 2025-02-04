Report: New State Gaming Tax Proposal Could Help Fund Paycor Stadium Upgrades

If approved the state of Ohio could provide up to 40% of the funding to renovate Paycor Stadium for @Bengals . @GovMikeDeWine proposing doubling the tax on sports wagering in the state to establish a construction fund. More at 8 on Newsradio 700WLW and https://t.co/0vZ5za8KXo pic.twitter.com/fQ3Pc0YRWE