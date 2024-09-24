Report: Trent Brown Out For Season With Torn Patellar Tendon
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line depth is about to get tested for the rest of the season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed on Monday that right tackle Trent Brown tore a patellar tendon in the knee and will miss the rest of the season.
Amarius Mims filled in for him after the injury on a night where Cincinnati posted 33 points and never punted.
He gets a mediocre to poor Carolina pass rush to work against in his first NFL start this weekend. Brown, 31, is expected to make a full recovery.
