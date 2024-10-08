Sam Hubbard Confident In Defense As Health Ticks Up: 'We're In a Good Headspace'
CINCINNATI — Sam Hubbard is coming off his best game of the 2024 season, but it wasn't enough to hold Baltimore under 40 points and get a win.
Hubbard is happy with the defensive accountability as they turn the page to New York and a stretch of four games where the Bengals should be betting favorites in each.
"We just had a great defensive meeting where we pointed everything out and guys were accountable," Hubbard said on Monday. "Guys owned what we have to do, and there's going to be no lack of effort and lack of clear communication of what needs to happen. And I really like the guys that we have and the mindset that we have, it's not always been like this, and I just feel like we're in a good headspace."
Hubbard notched a season-high nine tackles and his first sack in 2024 on Sunday. Consistent play like that would be huge for one of the NFL's worst defensive lines so far.
"Yeah, I felt great," Hubbard noted. "I had that training camp injury, came back too early, but we had a lot of guys go down in training camp. Cam Sample went down, Myles (Murphy) went down, and kind of didn't really have the luxury of waiting until I was fully healthy. First couple of weeks started slow, just kind of grinded through a really bad hamstring, and felt like myself this past week, and was nice to make some plays, and going to continue to get better from here on forward, and try and do whatever we can to win. And it was nice just to get some of that pressure off and make some plays."
