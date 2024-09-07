All Bengals

Sheldon Rankins Ready to Roll For 2024 Season: 'It's Here Now'

Cincinnati signed Rankins this past offseason.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) blocks Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) during Cincinnati Bengals training camp in Cincinnati on Friday, July 26, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) blocks Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) during Cincinnati Bengals training camp in Cincinnati on Friday, July 26, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Sheldon Rankins is the main man in the middle of the Bengals' defense with the 2024 season about to kick off this weekend.

Rankins is excited to get out there with his teammates and get to the "real" action of the campaign.

"Just understanding it's real now, we've had a good training camp, we've been able to get some good things accomplished throughout the preseason," Rankins said about DL coach Marion Hobby's message to his crew. "Getting guys a lot of reps and a lot of in a lot of places to help our versatility, to help us go out there and have the best group we can when we're playing real ball, but it's real now. 

"Everything matters, every detail, every play, and understanding that the sense of urgency has to go up, you know, going through preseason, you know it feels like you have time. You know that the season isn't here yet, but now it's here. So since of urgency has to go up, and we understand that we can't start slow, we got to be hitting on all cylinders from the jump, and we intend to do so."

Getting that run defense to fire on all cylinders is one of the priorities for Cincinnati this season after they allowed 126.2 rush yards per game (26th in the NFL).

That and some more interior pass rush are two big ways Rankins can make an immediate impact in the Queen City.

Russ Heltman

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

