Sheldon Rankins Ready to Roll For 2024 Season: 'It's Here Now'
CINCINNATI — Sheldon Rankins is the main man in the middle of the Bengals' defense with the 2024 season about to kick off this weekend.
Rankins is excited to get out there with his teammates and get to the "real" action of the campaign.
"Just understanding it's real now, we've had a good training camp, we've been able to get some good things accomplished throughout the preseason," Rankins said about DL coach Marion Hobby's message to his crew. "Getting guys a lot of reps and a lot of in a lot of places to help our versatility, to help us go out there and have the best group we can when we're playing real ball, but it's real now.
"Everything matters, every detail, every play, and understanding that the sense of urgency has to go up, you know, going through preseason, you know it feels like you have time. You know that the season isn't here yet, but now it's here. So since of urgency has to go up, and we understand that we can't start slow, we got to be hitting on all cylinders from the jump, and we intend to do so."
Getting that run defense to fire on all cylinders is one of the priorities for Cincinnati this season after they allowed 126.2 rush yards per game (26th in the NFL).
That and some more interior pass rush are two big ways Rankins can make an immediate impact in the Queen City.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots
Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out
Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener
Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster
Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year
Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14
Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'
Watch: Bengals Safety Jordan Battle With Pick Six Against Anthony Richardson and the Colts
Report: Bengals to Play it Conservative With Myles Murphy Following Knee Injury
Mission Accomplished: Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Completes First Normal Training Camp
It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast