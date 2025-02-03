'Something I Don't Have An Answer To' - Ja'Marr Chase Gives Latest Update on His Contract Extension
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase chatted with voices on the Sirius XM NFL channel this past week and touched on his looming contract negotiations along with his buddy's, Tee Higgins.
Both are worthy of big deals this offseason and in Chase's case a possible record-setting number.
"That's something I don't have an answer to, though, so I can't really tell you," Chase said when asked if he'll top Justin Jefferson's deal worth $35 million per year.
He's clearly earned that as arguably the league's best receiver and Higgins is worthy of a $30-plus million deal as well. That is if he gets to free agency without a second franchise tag. Chase would love to keep the band together.
"It'll be a great opportunity to get Tee back on the team with us, just because you know what he can do for us," Chase noted. "What he brings to the table. You know he's such a great athlete, man, he's made such a difference on the field and when he's off the field."
Time will tell if Cincinnati can keep the band together.
