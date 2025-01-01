Tee Higgins on Possibility of Final Game With Bengals, Joe Burrow's Push to Keep Him in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins discussed his future on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old is scheduled to be a free agent in March. Saturday night could be playing his last game in stripes if Cincinnati doesn't beat Pittsburgh and get some help to make the playoffs.
"I'm doing the same thing I've been doing all year," Higgins said. "It's just preparing to play my best on Saturday. If that's what it is, then that's what it is."
Higgins has 69 catches for 858 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns this season. He's also averaging 78 receiving yards per game, which is a career-high.
Joe Burrow has made it clear he wants the star receiver to remain in Cincinnati next season and beyond.
Higgins is open to signing a long-term deal with the Bengals, but doesn't plan on taking a "hometown discount."
"Possibly, I can make a little bit more money," he said. "Hopefully that's the case. Like I said, I'm just going to talk with my agent."
Higgins recently switched agents, signing with Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports. Arceneaux also represents Ja'Marr Chase.
He didn't want to discuss the switch, but is certainly aware that the move led to speculation that he could re-sign with the Bengals.
Burrow publicly advocating for Higgins is another factor. The star quarterback called Higgins "a need" last month.
"I love it. A guy like him saying that about me is a good feeling," Higgins said. "It means a lot. He's my brother at the end of the day. He's my brother and friend first. I went up to him after that and was like, 'I appreciate it.' He sees my value.
It's fair to say that Burrow doesn't expect Saturday to be their last game together.
"I haven't really thought about that," Burrow said. "It's obviously a possibility—not one that I'm excited about ... But that's not in the plans, I would say."
Has Burrow shared the plan with Higgins?
"Nah, I need to ask him about that," Higgins said with a smile.
