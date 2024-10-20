Tee Higgins Opens Up About Possibly Playing Final Season In Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins is focused on the ultimate prize in what could be his final year with the Bengals. The star wide receiver is playing at a high level through the first six games on his one-year franchise tag.
Higgins dove into whether this season is more special because it could be his last in stripes.
"Obviously, I want to make it something special, just because we want to win the big one as a whole," Higgins noted on Thursday. "If it is the last one, then obviously, yeah, I want to make it something special."
Higgins has 29 catches for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns across four games this campaign. He's top-35 among NFL wide receivers in catches and TDs, despite missing the opening two games.
"It's a big year for me. So, definitely playing with a little bit more oomph," Higgins said about his performance. "Just trying to help my team get wins at the end of the day."
