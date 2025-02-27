'That's A Hard Deal To Get Done' - NFL Insider Adam Schefter Comments on Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Future
CINCINNATI — ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter noted it will be hard for Cincinnati to dish out a new contract to Trey Hendrickson this offseason.
He discussed the situation on The Pat McAfee Show as the star edge rusher is set to play on a $16 million allocation in the final year of his contract.
"It's a hard deal to get done because you're talking about a guy that led the NFL in sacks this year, and you're looking at an off season in which T.J. Watt is going to have his contract adjusted," Schefter said. "Micah [Parsons] is another one. There's a few of them. Josh Sweat's gonna kill it in free agency. So Trey Hendrickson, what is his production worth when he has gotten more sacks than guys who've gotten big deals in recent years, like Josh Allen-Hines in Jacksonville? I think there's a team out there that's going to be willing to pay him."
Hendrickson had nearly half of Cincinnati's 36 sacks this past season which ranked 25th in the NFL. They have no one waiting in the wings to step in for his production and have signaled they want to negotiate, but none of their three stars have inked new deals as of this writing.
"There are a lot of players to sign, there's a lot of money to lay out," Schefter concluded. "The Bengals are saying all of the right things but lets see what they actually do."
