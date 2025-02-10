The Athletic Has Bengals Rolling Heavy in The Trenches Across Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner dropped a fresh three-round mock draft this week and had the Bengals rolling with a defensive tackle at Pick 17.
They selected Oregon talent Derrick Harmon.
"A powerful, explosive inside hammer, Harmon (6-4, 310) is another member of the transfer portal jackpot club — he left Michigan State as a relative unknown before exploding this past season at Oregon," Baumgardner wrote. "Harmon’s disruptive impact outweighs his light box-score production. We haven’t seen his best ball yet."
Harmon is ranked 32nd on the consensus big board and fourth among defensive tackles. The Bengals rolled with Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton at Pick 49.
The 6-4, 285-pound talent is ranked 24th on the consensus big board and sixth among edge rushers. Baumgardner's picks rounded out with Cincinnati taking Georgia guard Tate Ratledge at Pick 81.
The 6-6, 320-pound mauler is ranked 75th on the consensus big board and sixth among interior offensive linemen. Check out the full mock draft here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
The Most Important Free Agent This Offseason: Cincinnati Bengals Must Retain Cornerback Mike Hilton
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast