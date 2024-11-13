The Athletic's Ted Nguyen Notes Bengals Early-Down Usage of Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — The Bengals did a great job scheming Ja'Marr Chase open into big plays early in drives last Thursday. The Athletic's Ted Nguyen broke down the impressive numbers this week.
Chase had a whopping five catches for 188 yards on first down in the 35-34 loss to Baltimore.
"The Bengals offense is noticeably less explosive without Tee Higgins because teams can give Ja’Marr Chase their full attention and not have to worry about singling up the Bengals’ other receivers," Nguyen wrote. "On 'Thursday Night Football,' Higgins missed his third straight game with a quad injury. Knowing the Ravens would double Chase on third downs, the Bengals targeted Chase six times on first down when defenses usually present more basic looks. Chase had five catches for 188 yards on first down."
Zac Taylor and the offense are constantly hunting the best ways to feature Chase, who has been in the slot and moving around the formation much more this season than in years past.
Pushing the right buttons on that front is crucial to Cincinnati's goal of making the 2024 postseason.
Check out the full breakdown from Nguyen here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Mike Florio Reveals More Insight on 'Ugly' Bengals Negotiations With Ja'Marr Chase
Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Fined for Unnecessary Roughness After Hit on Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Put in Waiver Claim on Veteran Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue
Bengals Must Protect Joe Burrow Moving Forward, Even if it Means Getting Fined or Penalized
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja'Marr Chase's Greatness Beyond the Gaudy Stats
Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'
Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives for Bengals' Primetime Matchup With Ravens
Baltimore Ravens Releasing Former Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue Ahead of Matchup vs Cincinnati Bengals
'Nobody is Going to Baby You Anymore' - Joe Burrow, Other Bengals React to Jermaine Burton Being Inactive
Bengals TE Mike Gesicki Credits Teammate Who Predicted His Explosion vs. the Raiders
'That's One of My Regrets' - Bengals Center Ted Karras On Not Confronting Maxx Crosby
Report: Bengals Rookie Tight End Erick All Jr. Suffered Torn ACL vs Raiders
Joe Burrow Far From Satisfied After Bengals First 40-Point Performance This Season
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast