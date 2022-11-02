Skip to main content

The Ringer's Jason Goff Frustrated by Bengals: Cincinnati is 'Fraudulent'

Cincinnati dropped to 0-3 in the AFC North on Monday night.

CINCINNATI — The Ringer's Jason Goff was not happy about having to watch the Bengals on Monday Night Football. He went off on Zac Taylor and the "fraudulent" Bengals following the 32-13 loss to Cleveland.

"I was forced to watch that fraudulent ass Bengals team this morning because I missed Monday Night Football last night," Goff ranted on The Ringer NFL Show. "Let me tell you how you don't want to wake up on the morning after Halloween with all the candy still sitting around that you can't f*cking eat. How you don't want to wake up is watching Matt LaFleur acting like he got Joe Montana back there—instead of Joe Burrow back there."

Goff meant to say Taylor's name, not LaFleur's, and he wasn't done.

"And Ja'Marr Chase, the most dynamic player on their goddamn team, not on the field and not run the football against a team that had gotten their ass whooped 2-3 weeks in a row on the ground. Austin, I saw where you ranked the Bengals, put they asses LOWER!

"That team that we saw skate by the skin of their teeth throughout the playoffs get to the Super Bowl. All of a sudden you got a white quarterback that dresses a little snazzy, you know, Joe Cool and all this other sh*t? Well, Imma tell you right now that sh*t is FRAUDULENT."

Goff went in further on how the Bengals dealt with Cover 2 looks from Cleveland. For reference, his co-host, Austin Gayle, does The Ringer's NFL Power Rankings and still has the Bengals at No. 10 following the loss.

Listen to the full rant at the start of Tuesday's Ringer NFL Show.

Scroll to Continue

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of the fourth quarter following a loss to the Cleveland Browns during an NFL Week 8 game, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 31 0039
