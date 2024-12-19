'Those Guys Get Heated' - Joe Burrow Channeling Favorite Quarterbacks Amidst Frustrating Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is emulating some of his favorite quarterbacks over the years during his NFL career. Names like Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady have all formed examples of how the Bengals franchise player is trying to lead on and off the field.
He discussed how they showed their frustrated emotions at times too.
"Drew Brees was my favorite quarterback growing up, and obviously I was a big fan of Peyton and Tom, too," Burrow said on Wednesday. "And they did it the right way, handled their careers the right way, never threw anybody under the bus. Always have the demeanor that you want to see from a quarterback. And just like I said before, those guys get heated on the sideline too, and that's part of the game. You can go see clips of all those guys getting frustrated.
"We put a lot into this. We work really hard to go out and play well on Sundays and put ourselves and our bodies in a great position to go out and perform. And when you don't feel like things are up to the standard, that gets frustrating because we put so much work into this and emotions run high. It's an emotional game."
That frustration hasn't done much to hurt his on-field play. Burrow leads all NFL quarterbacks in Ben Baldwin's adjusted EPA/PFF grade blended metric this season.
He has a strong case as the NFL's best quarterback snap-to-snap this season. Alas, Cincinnati is still 6-8 due to its horrific defense and trench play on both sides of the ball.
