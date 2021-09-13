Podcast: Thoughts on Burrow, Chase and the Bengals Following a 27-24 Win Over the Vikings

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I recap the Bengals' 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings. We discuss Joe Burrow's return to action, including his 50-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. We also talk about Larry Ogunjobi, B.J. Hill and the trench play overall. Plus, thoughts on Evan McPherson, the offensive line, Zac Taylor's decision making and so much more!

