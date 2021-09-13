Podcast: Thoughts on Burrow, Chase and the Bengals Following a 27-24 Win Over the Vikings

September 13, 2021
Podcast: Thoughts on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals Following a 27-24 Win Over the Vikings

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I recap the Bengals' 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings. We discuss Joe Burrow's return to action, including his 50-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. We also talk about Larry Ogunjobi, B.J. Hill and the trench play overall. Plus, thoughts on Evan McPherson, the offensive line, Zac Taylor's decision making and so much more!

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news, coverage and more, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

