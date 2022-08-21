Three Bengals Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Matchup Against Giants

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in New York to play the Giants on Sunday night.

Guys like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins traveled with the team, but they won't suit up for the second preseason game.

"It will be similar to last week, maybe just different timing of guys," Zac Taylor said earlier this week. "I would anticipate the same players playing again."

There are plenty of guys on the roster with something to prove going into Sunday's game. Here are the three players with the most to prove against the Giants.

Cordell Volson USA Today Images With Jackson Carman out after testing positive for COVID-19, Volson has a chance to grab onto the starting left guard job. The fourth-round rookie was impressive in his debut last week and had a good week of practice, taking the majority of the first-team reps on offense. "He's hungry, right type of guy. He's made up all the right stuff," La'el Collins said on Friday. "He's physical, he's tough. He shows all the great qualities and loves to learn." Collins won't be on the field and neither will the rest of the first-team offensive line. This is Volson's chance to secure the left guard job alongside his veteran teammates. Kwamie Lassiter II © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Lassiter has been steady and consistent on offense throughout training camp. He's a smooth route runner, has good hands and seems to make a few plays every day. Will it translate to the game? He didn't have a catch last week against Arizona. If Lassiter is going to make the Bengals' 53-man roster, he needs to show he can be productive on offense and return punts at a competent level. The Bengals know what they have in Trent Taylor, so look for Lassiter to get plenty of opportunities on special teams against the Giants. Related: Bengals at Giants: Position Battles to Watch For Drue Chrisman © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Drue Chrisman is firmly in the mix for the starting punter job. He's flashed his potential in practice, kicking some booming punts. He's also held his own as a holder for Evan McPherson on field goals. Will Chrisman beat out Kevin Huber and unseat the best punter in team history? It's much easier said than done, but if he continues to play the way he has over the past three weeks, Chrisman has a real chance of winning the job.

